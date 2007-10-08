Wake-up call: Patriots, Colts starting to build separation

The same can be said for Peyton Manning, who threw for two touchdowns against the Bucs. And for the Cowboys' Tony Romo. And for the Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger, who showed that he still can move the ball through the air, even when he doesn't have his two best receivers -- Hines Ward and Santonio Holmes missed the Seattle game with injuries -- and plays on a bum foot. And for the Packers' Brett Favre, who has managed to dial himself back to his youth (although, against the Bears, he also reverted to some of the youthful mistakes that used to drive Mike Holmgren crazy).