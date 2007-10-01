Wake-up Call: Are Browns, Cardinals and Chiefs turning the corner?

» Indianapolis: The Colts had to rally from a 10-0 deficit to beat the Denver Broncos, 38-20. Peyton Manning had a typical Peyton Manning day with three touchdown passes. But did this win come at too high a price? Marvin Harrison, a primary cog in the Colts' high-octane offensive machine, left the game in the second quarter with a bruised knee. Linebacker Rob Morris was carted off the field late in the first half with a knee sprain. Safety Bob Sanders, the catalyst to the Colts' defense, was unable to finish the game because of sore ribs. And running back Joseph Addai, who rushed for 136 yards and a score, spent a good portion of the fourth quarter on the sidelines with a sore shoulder. The Colts' Week 5 opponent, Tampa Bay, is capable of giving them a game -- especially if the injuries linger.