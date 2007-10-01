Wake-up Call: Are Browns, Cardinals and Chiefs turning the corner?

Call Week 4 of the NFL season "Turn-the-Corner Sunday."
That is what it was for at least three teams -- the Cleveland Browns, the Arizona Cardinals and the Kansas City Chiefs.
After the first three weeks of the season, no one would have figured these clubs to have much hope of contending for a playoff spot. And the fact is they might still fall well short of the postseason.
However, in scoring three of the bigger upsets of the season, they seemed to turn the corner and at the very least point themselves in the direction of respectability.
The Browns, who are supposed to be the model of inconsistency and poor defensive play, had the biggest upset with their 27-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, leaving both AFC North teams at 2-2.
The Cardinals, also 2-2, used their two-headed quarterback approach to knock off the previously unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-14.
And, in what might not seem like such a big upset anymore, the Chiefs pounded the free-falling San Diego Chargers, 30-16.
Breaking down the big upsets
Cleveland 27, Baltimore 13: Maybe that seat upon which Romeo Crennel sits isn't so hot after all. Maybe he is finally getting through to a squad that often gives the impression it doesn't respond to its ultra-mellow coach. After recovering from an embarrassing, season-opening loss to Pittsburgh with big AFC North wins against Cincinnati and Baltimore, the Browns don't look like a team in need of a coaching change.
This was an especially strong statement win, because the Ravens traditionally pushed the Browns around. This time, it was the Browns who did the pushing. Derek Anderson, who threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter to help the Browns build a 24-6 halftime lead, continues to demonstrate he is in no hurry to hand the No. 1 quarterback spot to rookie Brady Quinn. The Browns' defense gave up a lot of yards to Steve McNair's throwing arm and Willis McGahee's legs, but it kept the Ravens out of the end zone until the fourth quarter.
The Browns are showing they have some dangerous weapons in receiver Braylon Edwards, who caught a 78-yard touchdown pass, and tight end Kellen Winslow Jr., who was highly effective despite playing with a partially dislocated shoulder. They also have a solid running back in former Raven Jamal Lewis, who rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown. And their defense can rise to the occasion when it needs to.
Arizona 21, Pittsburgh 14: I didn't like the idea of using two quarterbacks in a situational-substitution format. But new Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt is making it work with Matt Leinart and Kurt Warner.
Warner, the Cardinals' no-huddle specialist, replaced Leinart and operated the fast-paced attack on the way to a touchdown in the third quarter. Then Leinart took over in the fourth and engineered a 13-play, 82-yard march that ended with Edgerrin James' 2-yard touchdown run that gave Arizona a 21-7 lead with 4:14 remaining.
The Cardinals' defense did its part, holding NFL rushing leader Willie Parker to a mere 37 yards and preventing a successful Steelers rally. It's noteworthy that the Steelers were without injured star receiver Hines Ward and lost two key defensive players to injuries, safety Troy Polamalu (abdomen) and tackle Casey Hampton (hamstring), early in the third quarter. But the Cards were without their top receiver, Anquan Boldin.
Warner is the first to admit the two-quarterback system is strange and difficult to handle. However, he understands his place as a backup and is able to keep his ego in check well enough to avoid making the situation any more uncomfortable for Leinart, who seems motivated to play better.
The Cardinals have gained a great deal of confidence from this victory, and Whisenhunt's unconventional approach is gaining more and more credibility.
Meanwhile, the Steelers, who did not seem to be truly tested during a 3-0 start, received a stunning dose of reality. Their defense was not prepared to handle the Cardinals' strong passing game. And Ben Roethlisberger was unable to deliver in the clutch against Whisenhunt, his former offensive coordinator with whom he did not have a friendly relationship.
Kansas City 30, San Diego 16: Let's just dispense with the notion that the Chargers are actually a good team performing poorly. At 1-3, they are what their record says they are -- a poor team.
The Chargers' offense continues to spin its wheels without having much to show for it. Their defense can't stop anyone.
And let's give the 2-2 Chiefs some credit. Although they entered the game with the better record, they were widely regarded as a significant underdog. However, Herm Edwards has a solid defense that plays its best in crunch time; it has yet to allow a second-half touchdown this season.
Frustrated running back Larry Johnson finally broke loose for 123 yards. Damon Huard wasn't spectacular; he threw two interceptions, but he also had two scoring throws.
Granted, the Chargers have plenty of issues. The weight of the controversial decision to fire Marty Schottenheimer after last season's 14-2 finish and replace him with Norv Turner grows heavier by the week. Fans in San Diego began chanting, "Mar-ty! Mar-ty! Mar-ty!" as the game came to a close.
But the Chiefs have shown steady progress. They are getting by without a premier quarterback. Johnson finally had a breakout game. And their defense, which was ranked fourth in the NFL after three weeks, is solid.
Atlanta 26, Houston 16: Funny what a difference the signing of an established quarterback can make for a team.
Well, actually, the Falcons' acquisition of Byron Leftwich hasn't made a difference in terms of what the former Jaguar has done on the field. He hasn't even seen the field for Atlanta.
However, his presence clearly has made a difference in Joey Harrington, who has had his two best games as Atlanta's starter since Leftwich's arrival. Against the Texans, he threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns.
The Falcons cut down on their mistakes and were sound in employing mostly a high-percentage offense that allowed them to control the ball and keep their defense well rested.
Top individual performances
» The numbers: Brett Favre threw for 344 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Green Bay Packers to a 23-16 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
The skinny: Favre, who became the NFL's all-time leader for touchdown passes, keeps playing like the guy who once routinely won MVP awards for the season. He is on his way to another.
» The numbers:Tony Romo threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns, and also ran for a score, to lead the Dallas Cowboys to a 35-7 pounding of the St. Louis Rams.
The skinny: Romo is doing a tremendous job of negotiating what is shaping up as a staggering contract extension. The Rams might be winless, but they entered the game with the league's third-best pass defense, and Romo tore it to shreds.
» The numbers: Daunte Culpepper accounted for five touchdowns -- two with his throwing arm and three with his feet -- in leading the Oakland Raiders to a 35-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins.
The skinny: Talk about motivated! Culpepper wanted to prove something against a team that bounced him out of town after being convinced he would not recover from a serious knee injury and wasn't a good fit for its offense. Culpepper is the front-runner to become the league's comeback player of the year ... and his former team is 0-4. (Honorable mention in this game: Justin Fargas, who replaced LaMont Jordan just before halftime and finished with 179 rushing yards).
» The numbers: Defensive end Osi Umenyiora had six sacks -- one short of the NFL record held by the late Derrick Thomas -- in the New York Giants' 16-3 victory over Philadelphia. Umenyiora also had two forced fumbles.
And then there were four unbeatens
» New England: The Patriots joined the 4-0 club after disposing of the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bengals' horrendous pass defense facing one of the league's most dangerous passing attacks is a mismatch that had this game decided by halftime.
» Dallas: The Cowboys took another step toward firmly establishing their dominance by beating up on the battered Rams. There is no doubt that Romo has stepped into the elite category of NFL quarterbacks. And the Cowboys continue to show that their defense, despite being ranked fairly low in total yards allowed, is capable of making a difference in every game.
» Green Bay: You face the league's third-best run defense with the NFL's worst rushing attack, what do you do? You let Brett Favre throw 45 times, that's what. And Favre made most of those throws count against the Vikings. The Packers' defense did a lot of bending against rookie running back Adrian Peterson and journeyman quarterback Kelly Holcomb but remained intact well enough to complement the golden-armed quarterback.
» Indianapolis: The Colts had to rally from a 10-0 deficit to beat the Denver Broncos, 38-20. Peyton Manning had a typical Peyton Manning day with three touchdown passes. But did this win come at too high a price? Marvin Harrison, a primary cog in the Colts' high-octane offensive machine, left the game in the second quarter with a bruised knee. Linebacker Rob Morris was carted off the field late in the first half with a knee sprain. Safety Bob Sanders, the catalyst to the Colts' defense, was unable to finish the game because of sore ribs. And running back Joseph Addai, who rushed for 136 yards and a score, spent a good portion of the fourth quarter on the sidelines with a sore shoulder. The Colts' Week 5 opponent, Tampa Bay, is capable of giving them a game -- especially if the injuries linger.
They're no Joe Namaths
If you're going to make a prediction that your team will win a specific game, you should be right ... or at least come close.
And they weren't just wrong. Their respective teams performed horribly in suffering lopsided losses.
