Wagner: LeSean McCoy 'didn't want no part' of contact

Published: Dec 09, 2014 at 01:22 AM
Marc Sessler

It's clear the Seattle Seahawksweren't impressed with the Philadelphia Eagleson Sunday.

After cornerback Richard Sherman told reporters that the Legion of Boom "never felt threatened" by a Chip Kelly passing attack stripped of DeSean Jackson, linebacker Bobby Wagner called out running back LeSean McCoy for shying away from contact.

"We really wanted to make sure he felt us every single time he got the ball," Wagner said this week, per KIRO-AM. "There was one play he fell back. It was me and him in the hole and he just fell down. He didn't want no part of the contact, so I think that probably got to him."

McCoy's paltry 50 yards off 17 carries came on a day when the Eagles piled up the fewest total yards in a game (139) during Kelly's heady reign in Philly.

The Eagles never found their groove against a Seahawks defense that looks every bit as stingy as last year's Super Bowl-winning juggernaut. After all the early-season fretting over Seattle's hot-and-cold start, it really just came down to getting healthy. With Wagner, cornerback Byron Maxwell and safety Kam Chancellor humming again, anything feels possible for the defending champs.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Sunday game from Week 14 and discusses the Seahawks' return to Super Bowl form. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

