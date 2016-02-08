Wade Phillips makes good on family name in Super Bowl 50

"The guys in the middle, like Wolfe and Malik and Sylvester Williams], not having them just be run-stoppers, but they were pass-rush guys," said outside linebacker [DeMarcus Ware, who played under Phillips when both were with the Cowboys, and who had two sacks of his own. "He let Von rush more. And we play a lot more man-to-man because we had those types of corners with Aqib] Talib and [Chris Harris, and then you see T.J. [Ward] and [Darian] Stewart in the middle. He utilized our talents to get us where we are now."