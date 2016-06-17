Wade Phillips gets correctly spelled Super Bowl ring

It's pretty clear that Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Peters is one of the NFL's best Twitter follows. If you did a double take after reading that, imagine the reaction Wade Phillips had after receiving his Super Bowl ring with that moniker on it.
When Phillips first brought up the mishap on Monday, Twitter sleuths attempted to figure out how his name was misspelled. After all, placing one "L" in his last name, while not ideal, is a reasonable mistake.
But Jostens, the company that made the triumphant rings, flat-out butchered it by rolling with the entirely different last name of "Peters." To their credit, Jostens resolved the issue just a few days later by giving Phillips another ring, this time with the correct last name.
Who doesn't love a happy ending? While Jostens did ask for the misspelled ring back, Phillips still appeared to be in good spirits after tweeting out a Drake parody about his eventful past few days.
What a time to be alive.