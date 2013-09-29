WADA director-general scolds union for dragging on HGH tests

Published: Sep 29, 2013 at 07:54 AM

The discussions between the NFL and NFL Players Association over implementation of human growth hormone testing have gained notoriety during the stalemate. Even members of Congress have threatened to get involved if the sides can't agree on parameters for beginning the testing program.

The World Anti-Doping Agency, which oversees drug testing in athletics around the world, also is growing impatient. On the eve of this season's first NFL game in London, WADA's leader chided the NFLPA for delaying HGH testing, the Guardian reported.

Aldopho Birch, the NFL's senior vice president of law and labor policy, said the league wants to be more open and has been proposing more transparent drug guidelines. George Atallah, assistant executive director of external affairs at the NFLPA, said the current protocols work and catch the proper violators.

However, Howman said he is not happy about how the NFLPA has handled the HGH implementation negotiations. The union has said the holdup is NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's involvement in the appeals process for non-positive test sanctions.

If the NFL placed a team in London, which had been discussed last week, that franchise might not be under the umbrella of WADA. Most other English sports are under the observation of WADA and UK anti-doping agency.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

AFC North draft grades: Ravens ace test; did Steelers make right call at QB?

Did any team in the division -- or league -- do a better job of finding value than the Ravens? Dan Parr provides 2022 NFL Draft grades for each AFC North team.

news

NFL Network's 'Schedule Release '22' airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, will be simulcast on FS1

"Schedule Release '22" will air Thursday, May 12 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network and FS1 with "NFL Gameday View: Schedule Release" streams on NFL.com, NFL App, NFL Channel, YouTube, Paramount+, Peacock and Prime Video.

news

2023 NFL Draft: Compensatory pick projections for every team

Lance Zierlein breaks down projected compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. How many extra selections can John Lynch and the 49ers expect to be awarded?

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW