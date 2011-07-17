Vrabel 'would have an issue' if Harrison's fined for Goodell talk

"Do you think that Roger Goodell is a crook? I don't think that anybody would read that and think that he's somehow taking the money that James Harrison is fined and putting it in his pocket. I don't think anyone believes that," Vrabel said. "I think it was said as, 'Man, this guy is taking money from me, he's fining money from me and my teammates and players around the league.' And that money is going to charity and it going to a good cause. But there are certain things that are said that you kind of just have to take it at 30,000 feet and move on."