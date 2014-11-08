Vrabel says his three Patriots Super Bowl rings stolen

Former New England Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel tweeted Saturday that his three Super Bowl rings have been stolen from his home in Bellaire, Texas:
"To all the Houston area pawn shops: 3 super bowl rings are headed your way. Courtesy of the (expletive) who smashed our back door in."
Bellaire police told The Associated Press that the break-in occurred at approximately 11 a.m. CT on Saturday. No arrests have been made in the case.
In his first season as an assistant coach with the Houston Texans, Vrabel earned the rings after New England's victories in Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII and XXXIX. His 14-year career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs concluded in 2010.
Vrabel's wife, Jen Vrabel, told ESPN's Chris Mortensen that all three rings are engraved with the former linebacker's name and No. 50.
Around The NFL hopes the rings are returned to their rightful owner posthaste.
