Vrabel: FaceTime with Brady just old friends talking

"Well, it would be no different than a conversation you would have with your girlfriends on a weekend," the Titans coach said in response to Kim Jones' question on GMFB. "My relationship goes back to 2001 with Tom Brady -- training camp in Rhode Island, at Parente's we'd go to practice and bunch of us would go out to the bar at Parente's after practice and that's where a lot of those friendships were made. Those friendships aren't just going to stop or not continue to grow and develop now that I'm a head coach and he's a quarterback with and expiring contract. Those are going to continue on well after we're done playing with his family, with my family and having the ability to meet Jules and all those players -- there's a special bond that goes on in the locker room and that's not going to stop."