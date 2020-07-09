Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 09, 2020 02:40 PM

Vrabel urges patience for Derrick Henry's long-term contract

Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans have less than a week to negotiate a long-term contract with running back Derrick Henry, or the NFL's rushing leader will be playing on the franchise tag in 2020.

Henry signed his $10.278 million franchise tag tender in April, meaning the running back won't be missing any training camp time. General manager Jon Robinson noted last month the team was working towards a multi-year deal, but with six days left to get one done, time is running short.

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Thursday on NFL Network's NFL NOW that patience is key in getting any long-term solution.

"Derrick signed his franchise tender, he's under contract," Vrabel said. "I know that Jon (Robinson) and (VP of football administration) Vin Marino have been in contact with his reps. Having been involved with the NFL for a lot of years, getting deals done is about being patient, hopefully keeping them private and confidential. So I'm going to try to respect that, and understand that we love Derrick and he understands how important he is to our football team. Again, his leadership that grew last year, I'm looking forward, I know our team is looking for more of that this year."

The Titans offense revolved around Henry in 2019, as the bruising runner led the NFL with 1,540 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns on 303 carries. He also added 446 yards and two TDs in three playoff games as Tennessee made a run to the AFC Championship Game.

A rumbling forklift, Henry takes advantage of lighter defenses that characterize modern teams. His 5.1 yards per carry led all backs who had at least 160 attempts. Henry's presence allows Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the Titans offense to make splash plays by taking the bulk of the attention from the defense.

None of the 15 tagged players (franchise or transition) have landed a long-term contract thus far. The uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 have made most deals more difficult this offseason.

The Titans have insisted they're interested in keeping Henry around beyond 2020, but the running back market coupled with pandemic ramifications could ultimately stymie the process.

In six days, we'll find out whether Henry or any other tagged player gets the multi-year deal he's hoping for this year.

Related Content

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, left, and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson pose for photographers after swapping jerseys after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 41-7. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
news

Proposed NFL game-day protocols include postgame restrictions

In what will be long list of ways the NFL will be looking different in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports that normal postgame activities including player interactions and jersey swaps will not be allowed this upcoming season, if proposed game-day protocols are agreed to.
Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum
news

Julian Edelman offers to take Jackson to Holocaust museum

In response to DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts this week, Julian Edelman, one of the few active Jewish NFL players, had a proposition: The two wide receivers help educate each other.
FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear
news

FA RB Lamar Miller looking good in return from ACL tear

Free-agent running back Lamar Miller is getting up to speed ahead of the 2020 season.

The former Houston Texans starting RB, who missed all of the 2019 campaign with a torn ACL, posted a video running and cutting. 
Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987
news

Cam Newton to be first Patriots player to wear No. 1 since 1987

Cam Newton will be just the fourth player to wear the number for New England in a regular-season game and the first non-kicker. No Pats player has sported No. 1 since Tony Franklin in 1987.
Walter Payton Man of the Year and Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai walk near the field prior to Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won 41-33. (Peter Read Miller via AP)
news

'Bittersweet' for J.J. Watt to root on wife, Kealia, from afar

As the sports world continues to figure out how to navigate practicing and playing amid a pandemic, the Texans DE is cheering on the Red Stars' forward from farther away than he'd like. 
Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract
news

Patriots RB Rex Burkhead restructures final year of contract

Rex Burkhead's base compensation drops from $3 million to $2 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The restructuring includes a $550K signing bonus, $1.05M in base salary and $400K in per-game roster bonuses.
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Seattle. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

George Kittle sees 'hungry' 49ers itching to return to Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle says he has noticed that his teammates are hungry to return to the Super Bowl just months after falling short of a championship.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) runs around the edge during in an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. Houston won 22-19 in overtime. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
news

J.J. Watt: Decision on preseason about safety, but sees 'flip side'

First and foremost, Texans defensive end believes playing or not playing preseason games is about safety, but worries about bubble players not getting chance. 
Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'
news

Mark Ingram: 'I want to play ball' but it needs to be 'safe'

The Ravens running back is "hopeful" for the season to come, but stresses it "needs to be in a safe, effective and efficient" way. 
FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks to throw against the Washington Redskins during the first half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys continue to play the waiting game with their free agents. With the current collective bargaining agreement still in place and uncertainty whether a new one will be in force before the new league season begins next month, negotiations between Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones and Prescott have gone nowhere. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins, File)
news

Current Cowboys offer for more years than Dak Prescott desires

A week away from the deadline for franchise-tagged players to sign a long-term deal, Cowboys QB doesn't like the length of Dallas' current bid. 
Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot
news

Cam Newton officially becomes a New England Patriot

Per the league transaction wire, longtime former Panthers star quarterback signed his contract with the Patriots on Wednesday. 
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL