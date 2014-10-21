VP of officiating Blandino: Antonio Brown call was right

NFL vice president of officiating Dean Blandino has seen the still image of Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown appearing to get his feet inbounds on a touchdown try late in Monday night's game against Houston.
While Brown and some fantasy owners might have been upset that Brown was ruled out of bounds, Blandino stands by the ruling.
"When you look at these plays, it's hard to take a still shot and have that be definitive evidence," Blandino said during an interview on Tuesday night's NFL Total Access on NFL Network. "When we look at this play, I can freeze it on the video at that point, and it looks like the foot is in, but the foot's not down yet.
"Now when we take it a couple of frames forward, you can see the foot up against the white. So you gotta be really careful with still frames and photos and making calls like this. I'll show you one other look from behind the play where you can watch the foot being out of bounds there, and then when it comes up, you'll see clearly, in the white, that's an incomplete pass."
Brown sent out a tweet that included an expletive about the officials after the game, although he later deleted the tweet. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, in his inimitable style, didn't sound too worried.
"I don't get into the social media stuff," he said Tuesday.
