Voting for 2026 NFL Channel midseason awards opens Sunday, Nov. 8

With Week 8 of the 2026 NFL regular season in the books, voting for the 2026 NFL Channel Midseason Awards is set to open.

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 8 and continuing through Sunday, Nov. 15, fans can vote across nine different categories to determine the league’s top performers through the first half of the season. Voting opens on Sunday, Nov. 8 during NFL GameCenter Live beginning at 1 p.m. ET and closes on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. ET. Throughout the week, viewers can scan the QR code displayed daily on NFL Channel to access the voting page and make their selections. Additionally, NFL Media talent will share their picks and debate on the leading candidates.

The winners will be revealed on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on NFL GameCenter Live ahead of Pittsburgh Steelers-Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

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Here are the nine categories and the nominees for each:

Most Valuable Player

Offensive Player of the Year

Defensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Comeback Player of the Year

Brock Bowers – Las Vegas Raiders tight end

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers tight end

Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs quarterback

Malik Nabers – New York Giants wide receiver

Fred Warner – San Francisco 49ers linebacker

Coach of the Year

Liam Coen – Jacksonville Jaguars

John Harbaugh – New York Giants

Ben Johnson – Chicago Bears

Todd Monken – Cleveland Browns

Kyle Shanahan – San Francisco 49ers

Breakout Player of the Year

Game of the Year

Baltimore Ravens vs. Dallas Cowboys, Week 3

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos, Week 3

Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams, Week 5

San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, Week 5

Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals, Week 8

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, a special edition of NFL Pro with Brett Kollmann and Trevor Sikkema streams at 5 p.m. ET on NFL Channel examining the candidates for each award.