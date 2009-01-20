Voters approve bond on proposed Los Angeles stadium site

INDUSTRY, Calif. -- An official of a tiny Southern California city says voters have approved a bond measure that would provide $150 million for infrastructure improvements at a 600-acre site where a proposed pro football stadium would be built.
The measure in the City of Industry passed 60-1 on Tuesday. City Clerk Jodi Scrivens says the results are unofficial but appear solid. The city east of Los Angeles has only 84 registered voters and is zoned primarily for business and industry.
The election results support a proposal by billionaire developer Ed Roski's Majestic Real Estate Co. to build an $800 million stadium. The plan calls for developers to break ground if an NFL team agrees to move there.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press