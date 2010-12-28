Vote for the 2010 fantasy football LVP

Who was the least valuable player in fantasy football this season? Was it the player who didn't come through for you in championship week? Or maybe someone you drafted with high expectations? Be sure to vote, as polls close on Friday morning. The announcement will be made live on NFL.com Fantasy LIVE on Sunday morning, Jan. 2, at noon ET.
Here are the nominees:
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals
Fitzgerald was expected to have a bit of a letdown following the retirement of quarterback Kurt Warner, but not many expected a nearly complete lack of value for a receiver drafted in the second round.
Shonn Greene, RB, Jets
Greene was a hot name on draft boards after a blistering finish to the 2009 season, including a run through the playoffs. But that never translated for fantasy owners in 2010.
Ryan Mathews, RB, Chargers
The Chargers rookie was seen as a potential first-round pick in many leagues, but injuries and Michael Tolbert kept Mathews from making good on that promise.
Randy Moss, WR, Titans
Ray Rice, RB, Ravens
Rice was one of the top running backs in fantasy football, and a sure first-round pick. A recent surge has pushed Rice into the top 10 among running backs, but was it too late for your team?