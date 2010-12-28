Vote for the 2010 fantasy football LVP

Published: Dec 28, 2010 at 07:35 AM

Who was the least valuable player in fantasy football this season? Was it the player who didn't come through for you in championship week? Or maybe someone you drafted with high expectations? Be sure to vote, as polls close on Friday morning. The announcement will be made live on NFL.com Fantasy LIVE on Sunday morning, Jan. 2, at noon ET.

Here are the nominees:

Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Cardinals

Fitzgerald was expected to have a bit of a letdown following the retirement of quarterback Kurt Warner, but not many expected a nearly complete lack of value for a receiver drafted in the second round.

Shonn Greene, RB, Jets

Greene was a hot name on draft boards after a blistering finish to the 2009 season, including a run through the playoffs. But that never translated for fantasy owners in 2010.

Ryan Mathews, RB, Chargers

The Chargers rookie was seen as a potential first-round pick in many leagues, but injuries and Michael Tolbert kept Mathews from making good on that promise.

Randy Moss, WR, Titans

The Patriots became the best team in the NFL after Moss was dealt to the Vikings, and odds are that your fantasy team was much improved, too, once you kept Moss out of your lineup.

Ray Rice, RB, Ravens

Rice was one of the top running backs in fantasy football, and a sure first-round pick. A recent surge has pushed Rice into the top 10 among running backs, but was it too late for your team?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 12 to July 18): HOF WRs Tim Brown, Art Monk retire

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Chiefs DE Frank Clark charged with felony possession of assault weapon

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark was charged Friday with felony possession of an assault weapon, the L.A. County District confirmed to NFL.com.
news

Larry Fitzgerald on coming back for 18th season in 2021: 'I haven't decided anything'

As speculation regarding his future rages on, Larry Fitzgerald addressed the matter on Friday. His answer is sure to provide more questions than answers as training camp draws near.
news

What NFL can learn from Tampa Bay Lightning's back-to-back titles; five most underrated players

What can NFL teams learn from the Tampa Bay Lightning's back-to-back Stanley Cup titles? Bucky Brooks identifies three key takeaways. Plus, the five most underrated players in the NFL and three potential trade fits for former first-rounder N'Keal Harry.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW