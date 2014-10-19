Around the NFL

Vontaze Burfict (neck) downgraded to out vs. Colts

Published: Oct 19, 2014 at 07:40 AM

Vontaze Burfict, who missed time with a concussion earlier this season and underwent concussion testing last week, was ruled out with a neck injury during Sunday's 27-0 loss versus the Colts.

The Bengals' defense, already razor-thin, is now starting a platoon of backup linebackers against a physical Colts team that is leading them 10-0 heading into halftime.

Burfict, now in his third season, dropped his head before tackling Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck early in the first half of the game and appeared to walk uncomfortably off the field.

