Vontaze Burfict (neck) downgraded to out vs. Colts

Vontaze Burfict, who missed time with a concussion earlier this season and underwent concussion testing last week, was ruled out with a neck injury during Sunday's 27-0 loss versus the Colts.
Burfict, now in his third season, dropped his head before tackling Indianapolis quarterback Andrew Luck early in the first half of the game and appeared to walk uncomfortably off the field.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 7 game and recaps the Patriots' win over the Jets. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.