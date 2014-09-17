Vontaze Burfict misses practice with concussion

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict, the heart and soul of the NFL's most underrated defense, is in danger of missing Sunday's game versus the Tennessee Titans.
For the second Wednesday in a row, Burfict is listed on the Cincinnati Bengals' injury report with a concussion, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website.
Burfict was originally diagnosed with a stinger during the victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It wasn't until after the game that he began to exhibit symptoms of another concussion. He will have to go through the NFL's concussion protocol before he's allowed back on the field again.
With a pair of concussions over a seven-day span, Burfict could be facing a multi-week absence.
The NFL's leading tackler in 2013 was playing even better through two weeks, blowing up the ground game, harassing quarterbacks and hanging tough with running backs and tight ends in coverage. It's hard to find a linebacker playing at a higher level.
The Bengals have quality backups in Vincent Rey and Jayson DiManche, but Burfict's absence would be keenly felt on a defense that has given Joe Flacco and Matt Ryan fits in the first two games.
The latest "Around The NFL Podcast" recaps every Sunday game from an upset-heavy Week 2 in the NFL, and considers what RGIII's injury could mean for the Redskins.