Vontaze Burfict likes playing with Steelers in Madden

Published: Jan 27, 2016 at 02:00 AM

If the Bengals' brutal loss to Pittsburgh in the AFC Wild Card round was an indication, it's clear Vontaze Burfict does not like the Steelers. Ask Antonio Brown.

However, the Bengals linebacker has no problem with the Steel City's fabled franchise off the field, that is in the Madden video game.

Burfict infamously cost the Bengals their first playoff win since 1991 when he drew a personal foul for a hit to the head on the Steelers wide receiver late in the fourth quarter. Burfict was subsequently suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season.

That's right. Burfict has no problem taking down Ben Roethlisberger or hitting Brown across the middle with the game on the line, but he will play as both of them in a video game.

But let's be honest: who wouldn't want to run "Four Verticals" with Brown, Martavis Bryant, Markus Wheaton and Heath Miller? That's a gold mine of chunk yardage and "spectacular catch" possibilities.

