Vontaze Burfict inactive for Bengals against Patriots

Published: Oct 05, 2014 at 12:36 PM

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the league's best just past the quarter-pole of the 2014 season, but their defense is missing one of its most important cogs.

Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) was inactive for Sunday night's loss to the New England Patriots. Burfict suffered his second concussion of the season during Cincinnati's victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and hasn't seen the field since.

Meanwhile, a supposedly embattled receiver was back in full uniform for the Patriots. Just days after coach Bill Belichick released a statement refuting reports of turmoil between he and Aaron Dobson, the wide receiver is active.

Dobson was inactive in the Patriots' last two games for football reasons, according to Belichick.

Defensively, the Patriots were without linebacker Dont'a Hightower (knee).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 3: What we learned from Friday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Eagles-Jets preseason game's start postponed due to weather

Due to inclement weather, the 7:37 p.m. ET scheduled kickoff for Friday's Eagles-Jets preseason game was delayed until 8 p.m.
news

Cardinals-Saints preseason game canceled due to Hurricane Ida

Saturday's Cardinals-Saints preseason game has been canceled due to the impending impact of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints announced Friday.
news

Top 5 Defensive Player of the Year sleepers; Broncos playoff-bound with Teddy Bridgewater as QB1?

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks identifies five sleepers for this year's Defensive Player of the Year award. Plus, how far can the Broncos go with Teddy Bridgewater as their QB1 and is the Jaguars' uninspiring preseason cause for concern?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW