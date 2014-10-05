Vontaze Burfict inactive for Bengals against Patriots

The Cincinnati Bengals are among the league's best just past the quarter-pole of the 2014 season, but their defense is missing one of its most important cogs.
Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (concussion) was inactive for Sunday night's loss to the New England Patriots. Burfict suffered his second concussion of the season during Cincinnati's victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and hasn't seen the field since.
Meanwhile, a supposedly embattled receiver was back in full uniform for the Patriots. Just days after coach Bill Belichick released a statement refuting reports of turmoil between he and Aaron Dobson, the wide receiver is active.