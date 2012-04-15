Vontaze Burfict hasn't received NFL team invites, agent says

Published: Apr 15, 2012 at 06:53 AM

Arizona State linebacker Vontaze Burfict hasn't been invited for a visit with any NFL teams, his agent, Charles Price, told The Daily on Sunday.

In September of last year, USC defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin described Burfict as "unbelievable."

"He's going to be playing on Sundays, there isn't any doubt about that," said Kiffin, who was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' defensive coordinator from 1996 to 2008 and spent 13 years on other NFL staffs.

But after collecting 17 personal fouls in three seasons with the Sun Devils, and a poor performance at February's NFL Scouting Combine, Burfict's alleged attitude problems on and off the field have dropped him to becoming potentially undrafted.

"I'm not a fan at all," NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said after Burfict's combine performance.

At the combine, Burfict posted the worst 40-yard dash time (5.09 seconds) and also recorded the worst broad jump of any linebacker in attendance. He did, however, improve his 40 time to 4.80 seconds at his pro day in Arizona in March. Burfict also did 16 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

