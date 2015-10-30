 Skip to main content
Vontaze Burfict has good chance of playing Sunday

Oct 30, 2015

A good defense on a 6-0 team is about to get better.

According to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict has "a good chance" of playing against the Steelers on Sunday. NFL Media's Rand Getlin noted that Burfict will be a game-time decision.

This could be Burfict's first action in more than a season after undergoing microfrature surgery on his knee. Burfict returned to practice Thursday afternoon.

While microfrature surgery often presents a steep climb, there is no question Burfict is one of the premiere all-around linebackers in football. The team seems to have waited patiently enough and Burfict received clearance from his surgeon and the team's medical staff.

When healthy, Burfict stands alongside names like Lavonte David and Thomas Davis, so the thought of combining him with an already humming 6-0 machine is scary. Sunday, when the Steelers and Le'Veon Bell roll into town, we may get our first look at just how good Burfict is feeling.

