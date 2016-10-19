Vontaze Burfict fined $75K for unnecessary roughness

The Bengals linebacker was fined $75,000 by the NFL on Wednesday for unnecessary roughness against Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount during Cincinnati's loss Sunday, per a source informed of the situation. Burfict is appealing the fine, NFL Network Insider Rapoport added.
Burfict was not disciplined or fined for a controversial hit on Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett during the same game, Rapoport reported.
"We were not in the wrong here, in my opinion," Lewis told reporters, via ESPN. And it's unfortunate. That's what I have told and stood on and will continue to."
Lewis went on to say that he didn't see Burfict stomp or kick Blount among the pile of players.
"Hell if I can see who steps where or whatever. I see him try to step through and try to go help (a) teammate."
Burfict's history certainly played a factor in discipline. The 26-year-old linebacker was suspended for the first three games of this season for repeated violations of safety-related playing rules. He'd previously been fined four times in 2015 alone for such violations.