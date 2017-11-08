Around the NFL

Vontae Davis (groin) to have season-ending surgery

Published: Nov 08, 2017 at 03:38 PM

After being upset over being benched last Sunday, it looks like Vontae Davis' season is coming to an end.

The Colts cornerback is having season-ending surgery to finally fix his groin issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the situation.

Stephen Holder of The Indianapolis Star was the first to report it.

Davis has been dealing with a groin injury and sought out additional opinions, Rapoport added. Doctors recommended that he have surgery to fix the lingering issue.

The Pro Bowl cover man has been feuding with the Colts after coach Chuck Pagano decided to bench Davis for last Sunday's road game against the Texans. Pagano said the demotion was a non-injury-related "coaching decision" but Davis thought otherwise.

"I've been here six years," Davis said. "We've had similar situations where I played hurt. These things happen. And I never got confronted and [no one] said, 'Your play has slipped.' Nothing. I was playing at a level that was acceptable.

"But now, my play slips and this? They should have come to me way earlier and said, 'Vontae, you're not yourself. You're not playing well.' I told the trainers my groin was not responding."

Davis showed up on Wednesday's injury report as limited at practice.

General manager Chris Ballard said on JMV1070, via Zak Keefer, that Davis was cleared by doctors and trainers earlier in the season as the reason why he hasn't been on the injury report.

"He hasn't played very well," Ballard said.

Davis is set to hit free agency at the end of the year. After all this drama, it would be no surprise to see him wearing a different color next season.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links.

