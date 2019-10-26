Around the NFL

Von Miller: 'We want people who want to be Broncos'

Published: Oct 26, 2019 at 03:51 AM
Grant Gordon

Von Miller understands why wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was shipped to the 49ers and he's fine with it.

It's just business and it's business that's best for the Broncos from the pass rusher's perspective.

"It's part of the business," Miller said via The Denver Post. "It was best for Emmanuel and it was best for the team. We're going through a tough patch here [at 2-5]. We want to get it right. We want people that want to get it right with us. We want people who want to be Broncos."

Perhaps it's a subtle shot at Sanders for not wanting to be part of the Denver franchise and doing what's best for it. Perhaps it's Miller being a leader and aiming to set a tone. Maybe it's both.

It would appear above all else that Miller is in for the long haul with the Broncos even if they're well on their way to missing the postseason for the fourth straight season since winning the Super Bowl.

As Tuesday's trade deadline draws near, it's likely the Broncos will continue to be sellers, but there is plenty of young talent still in Denver and Miller realizes it's there or returning.

"We have a really good roster of young players," he said. "We get [Bradley] Chubb back next year."

It's most certainly been an arduous season so far and Miller admitted as much, including from an individual standpoint as he's tallied just 2.5 sacks. It's the lowest total of his decorated career through the first seven games of a season.

"As tough as it to see 2.5 sacks for my fans, only imagine how I feel about it, coming into a season with the highest expectations you could probably think of," Miller said.

High expectations haven't been met, that's for sure. But Miller, the face of the franchise, is ready to trudge forward and wants Broncos that want to be Broncos.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

