Von Miller: 'We've made real progress' in contract talks

The Denver Broncos and Von Miller are going in the right direction in talks toward a long-term contract. That comes from the bespectacled dynamo himself.
"We've made real progress over the last couple of days," Miller said on Monday at the White House, where the Broncos were honored by President Barack Obama. "I'm very optimistic about the whole thing. I remain optimistic about everything."
The two sides are working against a clock to finalize terms. If a contract isn't agreed to by July 15, the Super Bowl 50 MVP will play under the $14.1 million franchise tag.
With both sides motivated to get something done, don't be surprised if Miller is one of the richest players in the NFL in the near future.