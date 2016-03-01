Von Miller tagged, but Broncos still face daunting offseason

But what tagging Miller really accomplishes is clearing Elway's desk and time for a series of critical maneuvers ahead in the next few days, with two of Denver's top offseason priorities now more likely to hit free agency. While Peyton Manning's contemplation about whether to play on or retire will garner the biggest headlines, his future is actually of the least consequence to the Broncos right now, which is why they are able to exhibit patience with him. It is clear that the Broncos are done with Manning -- the pay cut they demanded last offseason signaled that, and even Archie Manning acknowledged as much in the days before the Super Bowl -- and if Manning chooses not to retire by the time free agency starts next week, the Broncos will almost certainly release him before they have to pay the $19 million his contract calls for, setting Manning loose to try to find one last suitor.