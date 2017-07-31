Von Miller receives 'Chinese Dragon' nickname at Broncos camp

Miller has taken his body to another level, and it's been impressive. But what Miller has done to soak up the knowledge of his craft from those who came before him, and not only instill it in his own game, but teach it to players around the league, might be the most impressive aspect of his growth as a player and a person. His pass-rush summit -- which was inspired by the Manning Passing Academy -- this offseason brought together pass rushers from across the league to help one another become better players. His leadership has developed as his game has. It's based on his ability to relate to players in his locker room better than anyone, combined with an approachability unmatched among his superstar companions across the league. Not only does he twist and move on the field unlike any other player, off the field, he's blazing a truly pliable path as well.