Von Miller, Pierre Garcon, A.J. Hawk on NFL Network

Published: Apr 10, 2013 at 06:43 PM

Join Washington Redskins wide receiver Pierre Garcon and Green Bay Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk for today's "NFL AM" and get all the latest NFL news at 6 a.m. ET on NFL Network.

Here's what else is on tap for Thursday:

2013 NFL Draft: Team needs

draft-130408-il.jpg

Our analysts examine each team's game plan entering the 2013 draft, identifying biggest needs, potential fits and more. **More ...**

» With the 2013 NFL Draft just around the corner, Gil Brandt unveils his updated Hot 100 prospect list.

» NFL.com writers are revealing their choices for the best and worst picks of all time for each of the 32 teams. Readers get to determine their choices as well. Today's segments look at the Carolina Panthers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

» Elliot Harrison profiles the draft needs of the four teams in the NFC East.

» Josh Norris ranks the draft's tight ends.

» Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (the second player taken in the 2011 NFL Draft) stops by "NFL Total Access" at 7 p.m. ET, and joins an all-new Rich Eisen Podcast.

» NFL Network's State of the Franchise series continues tonight at 7 p.m. ET with Maurice Jones-Drew discussing the 2013 Jacksonville Jaguars on "NFL Total Access."

2013 NFL Draft: Position rankings

Draft-130403-IL.jpg

With the draft right around the corner, NFL.com ranks the top prospects available at every position on offense and defense. **More ...**

» Adam Schein says that with the Super Bowl-champion Ravens making all the right offseason moves, the gap between the Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers is growing exponentially.

» NFL Evolution.com reports on how proper tackling technique is taught at a winning high school program in Texas.

» Happy birthday to Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Connor Barth, who turns 27 on Thursday.

