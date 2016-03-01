Around the NFL

Von Miller: Osweiler can lead just like Manning

Published: Mar 01, 2016 at 02:36 AM

We are in the business of comparing and contrasting, even if that sometimes means mashing together two entirely dissimilar players across different generations or positions. And sometimes, that can inform the questions we ask and the answers we get.

On Monday, during a stop at NFL Total Access,Von Miller was asked about Brock Osweiler's leadership qualities and he compared them to those of Peyton Manning.

"I see the same type of leadership qualities that I see in Peyton," Miller said on NFL Network. "He knows how to work the room. He can relate to everybody in the locker room -- not just the offensive guys, not just the defensive guys. He can relate to everybody in the room. Brock is one of those guys, and he goes out there and he leads in that type of way."

The truth is that Osweiler is his own guy. Perhaps he picked up some pointers from Manning over the past few years, but the exciting thing about a new era is new personalities. Osweiler would struggle mightily if he tried to command a room like Manning did, and having the chance to be himself will be the greatest gift head coach Gary Kubiak can give him if and when Manning decides to retire.

When players take over for a legend, their immediate knee-jerk response is to say they are their own person, and hopefully Osweiler will get the chance to do the same.

On Total Access Monday night, Miller said that the benching of Manning and then the subsequent benching of Osweiler "wasn't weird at all," but anyone who has spent time around NFL players or in a locker room knows that the truth was slightly more complicated. Part of the reason the Broncos have been working overtime in complimenting Osweiler through this period is because they know he handled the situation beautifully -- and quietly -- when many others wouldn't have.

He handled the situation like Osweiler -- and the Broncos are excited to find out what that translates to in the future.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets, Lions named coaching staffs for 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The Detroit Lions and New York Jets coaching staffs will coach the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl, getting an up-close look at more than 100 prospects for the 2022 NFL draft.
news

Bears to interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores for head coaching job

Former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores already has another head coaching interview lined up. Tom Pelissero reports that Flores is set to interview for the Bears head coaching job.
news

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassel has faith Greg Zuerlein's struggles won't cost Dallas in postseason

Heading into the postseason, perhaps the biggest fear for Cowboys fans is the game coming down to the leg of ﻿Greg Zuerlein﻿. Special teams coordinator John Fassel said he believes Zuerlein's issues are mental rather than physical -- and can be corrected.
news

Brandon Scherff looking for long-term deal from Washington: 'I hope I can end my career here'

Brandon Scherff is finally set to hit the free-agent market, but the Pro Bowl guard hopes he doesn't leave Washington. After being placed on the franchise tag two consecutive years, the 30-year-old lineman appears at a crossroads with the only franchise he's played for.
news

Frank Reich says Colts will learn from 2021 'scar': 'We're going to learn from it and get better'

After a day to reflect on their season-ending loss to the lowly Jaguars, Colts coach Frank Reich owned the disaster, saying the only option is to learn, grow and ensure it doesn't happen again.
news

Rams coach McVay on Week 18 loss to 49ers: 'We're going to choose to say it doesn't mean (expletive)'

After reflection, Rams coach Sean McVay chooses to see the team's Week 18 defeat to the 49ers as meaningless in the grand scheme of L.A.'s ultimate goal.
news

NFL players react to Georgia winning CFP National Championship against Alabama

More than 40 years in the making, Georgia brought home its first national title since the 1980 season as the Bulldogs conquered the Crimson Tide, 33-18.
news

No conclusive indication Joe Judge will return as Giants HC in 2022

The Giants have provided no definitive indication that Joe Judge will return for the 2022 campaign, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Monday. 
news

Seahawks QB Geno Smith arrested on suspicion of DUI

eattle Seahawks backup quarterback ﻿Geno Smith﻿ was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Monday following the team's season-ending victory in Arizona.
news

David Culley 'moving forward' with belief he'll remain Texans head coach

With his first season at the helm in the books, Texans head coach David Culley addressed his future with the team on Monday.
news

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians: Tom Brady not winning MVP award would be a 'travesty'

The 2021 MVP award appears to be a two-person race between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians, however, does not think it should be a close contest.
news

Panthers 'fully expect' Christian McCaffrey on team in 2022; Cam Newton's future unclear

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and GM Scott Fitterer address the club's future following Sunday's loss to the Bucs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW