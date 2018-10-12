Around the NFL

Von Miller on his lack of big plays: I'll 'get it fixed'

Published: Oct 12, 2018 at 03:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Herbie-Tiope_1400x1000
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

The last time Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller sacked a quarterback came at the 12:33 mark of the second quarter against the Oakland Raiders in Week 2.

Miller, who has 87.5 career sacks, has gone 14 quarters and three consecutive games without putting the opposing signal-caller on the ground.

The three-time All-Pro pass rusher, however, hopes to change that in Sunday's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams and make an impact.

"I've just got to run over my guy," Miller told reporters Thursday, via the Broncos' official website. "I've just got to run straight through him, put him on his back and get a sack."

The Broncos are on a three-game losing streak and have 11 sacks through five games, paced by Miller's team-leading four, to rank 19th in the league.

Miller, who is capable of taking over a game, has placed the onus on himself to correct how he has attacked the quarterback and played defense in the past three games.

"My job -- it's not like I'm a receiver, it's not like I've got to break at this route and catch the ball -- I've just got to get there," Miller said. "I've just got to get there and it's something that I haven't been doing well over the last couple of weeks. I haven't been playing the run well and I haven't been rushing the passer well over the last couple of weeks.

"I can fix that. I like living in a world where it's me and the problem is me because the quickest way to fix it is me. That's the type of world that I live in and that's how I'm going into the game. I'm going into the game trying to fix those issues."

Meanwhile, Miller's expressed desire to get to the quarterback should send immediate concern to any opponent.

The Rams' offensive line, however, provides a challenge for Miller and the Broncos' pass rush when considering quarterback Jared Goff has been sacked just six times through five games.

And much of Goff's success this season in leading the NFL's top offense and third-best scoring unit is attributed to the front five's ability to keep Goff clean and upright.

Still, Rams right tackle Rob Havenstein might have his hands full against Miller, who often lines up on the left side of the defensive line.

And Miller, one of the league's elite defensive players, is clearly motivated to get the job done by returning to form on what he does best -- sacking the quarterback.

"I just haven't been doing my job how I'm supposed to do it and I'm on it," Miller said. "I'm going to get it fixed."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
news

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Tunch Ilkin, who played for the Steelers from 1980-1992 and earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. He retired from being a Steelers broadcaster in June to focus on his battle with ALS.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Tom Brady's 'longevity' what's most impressive

Tom Brady's ability to win and compete at an elite level year after year is what impresses Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy most. "To be able to do it at such a high level for such a long time, that's what I'm impressed with."
news

Jets S Marcus Maye's contract concerns put 'to the side' for season ahead

Jets safety Marcus Maye has put any concern about playing on the franchise tag behind him and is focused on finding out where he fits in under yet another new coaching regime.
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski on what's different for him this year: 'I just feel a lot better'

At this juncture last year, Rob Gronkowski wasn't that far removed from retirement, so it naturally took him some time to find his way back to form with the Buccaneers. He's far more acclimated this time around, though, and "it just feels a lot more efficient this year."
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'definitely ready' for season opener vs. Buccaneers 

Dak Prescott is ready to go after an ankle injury last season and a shoulder ailment this summer, proclaiming that he's "definitely ready" and "excited" for the season opener against the Buccaneers. 
news

Seahawks trade CB Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers added depth to their secondary, acquiring CB ﻿Ahkello Witherspoon﻿ from the Seahawks for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Seattle had signed Witherspoon to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 3

The Cowboys might be down one of their starters in Week 1. Coach Mike McCarthy said RT La'el Collins will miss practice again Friday and  ﻿Ty Nsekhe﻿ and Terence Steele will be ready to start next Thursday's NFL Kickoff Game against the Buccaneers should Collins not be available.
news

Raiders signing former Buccaneers, Washington RB Peyton Barber

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing RB Peyton Barber to their active roster and off of the Washington Football Team's practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW