Von Miller highlights September's Players of the Month

The Denver Broncos are one of the five remaining undefeated teams. Their early success this season can easily be credited to their star linebacker wreaking havoc on opposing offenses in the first month of play.
In just three games, Miller has already tallied five sacks -- three of which occurred Week 2 versus the Indianapolis Colts. His success thus far earned him AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors.
Here are the rest of September's Players of the Month:
AFC
Offensive:New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount has the team's ground game off to a strong start in the absence of starting quarterback Tom Brady and backup Jimmy Garoppolo. Through the first three weeks of the 2016 season, Blount rushed for 298 yards, four touchdowns.
Special Teams:Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is perfect -- just look at his stat line. Tucker has not missed a field goal (9 of 9; longest FG: 53 yards) or PAT (4 of 4) this season.
NFC
Offensive:Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ranks fourth in passing yards. The veteran signal-caller, whose team is 2-1 overall, is 73 of 103 for 970 yards, seven touchdowns and one interception.
Defensive: Like Miller, Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is also flying high with an undefeated club. Cox has three sacks in three starts -- two in Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Special Teams:Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins has yet to miss a field goal this season. He's nailed all 11 attempts and has gone 5 of 5 on extra point attempts.