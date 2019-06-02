Von Miller happy to see Chris Harris 'get his due'

Linchpins in a Super Bowl-winning defense, Von Miller and Chris Harris Jr. have shared the field since their rookie seasons of 2011 with the Broncos.
Thus, it should be of little surprise that Miller was pleased to see Harris get a bump in pay from the Denver Broncos.
"I've already expressed what Chris means to me and what kind of guy he is for us," Miller said Saturday at his Pass Rush Summit via the Broncos' team website. "I've been playing with the guy for nine years, and you want to see the guy get his due. You want to see guys get done right by. And they definitely did right by Chris in paying him."
Miller, a perennial pass-rushing power, and Harris, a perennial pass-defending standout, have been instrumental in Denver's development as a consistently impressive defense. The two have combined for 11 Pro Bowl nods and four All-Pro selections.
With the Broncos' organized team activities winding down last week, Harris was there and he's slated to return as minicamp gets underway this week.
"We've got a lot of great guys," Miller said. "Chris is a cornerstone for this defense, especially in coach [Vic] Fangio's new defense. I'm happy and excited to have him here."
Harris' future with the Broncos still remains in question, however, as he did not sign an extension, but got a raise for the final year of his deal.
For now, however, the Broncos have their defensive talent happy and in place under the tutelage of Fangio.
"Everything worked out the way it's supposed to," Miller said. "Nobody got traded, nobody held out. For the most part, everybody's been able to shake hands, hug and get back to doing what we do."