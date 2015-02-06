Von Miller expects Peyton Manning to return in 2015

"We can win a championship with Peyton," Miller told The Denver Post. "I think that's the only thing that matters. What else can I say? I think he's coming back. He said a long time ago that he would stop playing football when he felt like he was hurting a team more than helping a team. There's still so much he can do, so many wonderful things he can do for the Denver Broncos."
Manning spoke most recently during Super Bowl week where he said the physical component of his return was a non-issue. He's already met with new coach Gary Kubiak and planned to meet with John Elway upon his return from vacation.
And at the moment, Miller sounds right. Denver has the look and feel of a team prepared to make one more good run with the veterans currently in place. Yes, Manning struggled down the stretch last year due to a nagging injury, but even at 38, an offseason would be more than enough time to heal.
The question for Manning will be whether he views the endeavor as worthwhile. Seeing Tom Brady seal a fourth Super Bowl title may have put some things in perspective this offseason, despite the fact that Manning put up the all-time touchdown record a few months prior.
Would a second Lombardi Trophy significantly alter Manning's legacy? How would it change if he continued to struggle?
These are issues he's undoubtedly sorting out at the moment behind the scenes, but if you ask us, Miller has the right idea.
