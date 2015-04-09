 Skip to main content
Von Miller: Broncos need Peyton Manning to win title

Published: Apr 09, 2015 at 01:30 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

If there is any question about the Denver Broncos' faith in Peyton Manning to come back fully healthy from his thigh injury, no one in the team's organization sounds concerned.

The latest to express his faith in Manning was star pass rusher Von Miller, who told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that the Broncos need Manning to be a contender.

"As long as he can contribute to the team, as long as he can go out there and contribute and produce and put more into the team than he's taking out, he's going to play football," Miller said.

"There are still so many things he can do for the Denver Broncos. We can win a Super Bowl with Peyton," he added. "I think that's the only thing that matters. To win a Super Bowl we need Peyton Manning and I think that he's going to be able to play at a high level. It's Peyton Manning. Whatever it is he needs to do, he's going to do it. That's one position that I'm just not worried about. I definitely think he has control over the whole situation. "

While he faded down the stretch last season, Manning still compiled 4,727 yards and 39 touchdowns. We expect new coach Gary Kubiak to lean heavily on his running game, with a deep, young backfield to take some of the pressure off Manning throughout the year.

Miller is absolutely right about Manning being the best chance the Broncos have to win a Super Bowl come playoff time, which is why John Elway won't blow up the roster as long as Peyton is playing.

