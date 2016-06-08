Von Miller, Broncos at impasse over guaranteed money

Super Bowl MVP Von Miller has rejected a contract offer that would have made him the NFL's highest-paid defensive star.
The Denver Broncos pass rusher turned down an offer that included a total value $114.5 million, reported NFL Media's James Palmer, via a source informed of the negotiations. In terms of total value, the contract would have been the highest ever for a non-quarterback.
Although the Broncos had reportedly set a deadline of 10 p.m. MT on Tuesday to reach an agreement, they have not pulled the offer, per Palmer. The Broncos are reassessing their position and negotiations remain ongoing, Palmer said on Inside Minicamp Live on Wednesday.
The two biggest questions, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, is where do the Broncos and Miller stand on guaranteed money and how much does he stand to make over the first three years of the deal. These details figure to play a prominent role in the ongoing contract discussions.
NFL Media's Rand Getlin added Miller does not have an issue with the broader six-year, $114.5 million terms of the deal, per a source familiar with negotiations.
Denver's goal was to find common ground with Miller in time to attend this week's minicamp. Former Broncos franchise players Ryan Clady and Demaryius Thomas struggled after missing offseason action in 2013 and 2015, respectively, leading general manager John Elway to set this week's soft deadline.
Miller expressed confidence early this week, stating during the Broncos' White House visit Monday that "real progress" had been made of late on a new deal.
If the two sides fail to reach an agreement by the collective bargaining agreement's July 15 deadline, Miller will have to play out the 2016 season on the $14.129 million franchise tag.