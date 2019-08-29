Von Miller: Bradley Chubb will look 'different' in Year 2

"I don't even know what he did," Miller said. "If I find out what he did, I'm going to start doing it. I think it's just natural. I think it's just natural for defensive players to take a huge leap from Year 1 to 2. You saw it with me. I had 11 sacks and I jumped to 18.5 sacks my second year. You saw the same thing with Khalil Mack and Vic Beasley and all of these guys. Same thing with Bradley Chubb. I don't know if it's a certain drill or sleep or whatever else, I just think it's exposure and time. He will definitely be a brand-new player this season."