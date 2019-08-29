Around the NFL

Von Miller: Bradley Chubb will look 'different' in Year 2

Published: Aug 29, 2019
Bradley Chubb took off like a rocket as a rookie becoming a force opposite Von Miller. Chubb set a team rookie sack record with 12, a total that includes three games of two or more QB takedowns.

Heading into 2019, Miller sees Chubb's star about to shoot across the NFL sky.

"He's a totally different player," Miller said Wednesday, via the team's official website. "... He's going to have the same jersey number on, but he's going to look totally different. He's been working on a lot of stuff. I'm excited for him."

Chubb has looked unblockable during limited preseason reps, displaying counter-moves he didn't own last season that will make him a dangerous weapon for Vic Fangio to deploy. Chubb already had the speed and power to give offensive tackles fits, now, with a full offseason to refine his game the sophomore is primed to explode.

"I don't even know what he did," Miller said. "If I find out what he did, I'm going to start doing it. I think it's just natural. I think it's just natural for defensive players to take a huge leap from Year 1 to 2. You saw it with me. I had 11 sacks and I jumped to 18.5 sacks my second year. You saw the same thing with Khalil Mack and Vic Beasley and all of these guys. Same thing with Bradley Chubb. I don't know if it's a certain drill or sleep or whatever else, I just think it's exposure and time. He will definitely be a brand-new player this season."

Mack went from four sacks to 15 in his second season. Beasley similarly went from four sacks to 15.5 (led the league). Likewise, pass rushers Miller didn't mention also made big leaps in Year 2: Chandler Jones (6 to 11.5), Frank Clark (3 to 10), Myles Garrett (7 to 13.5) Cameron Jordan (1 to 8), Justin Houston (5.5 to 10).

We could go on. The point is that there is a history of edge rushers breaking out in their second pro season. Chubb already got on the national radar with a spectacular rookie season. How much higher can he fly?

If it's any indication of the 2019 expectations, Chubb received three votes for Defensive Player of the Year predictions by NFL.com analysts this year, which placed him fourth in the soothsaying game, behind only Aaron Donald, Garrett and Mack, and ahead of Miller (who received just one lonely vote -- coming from the humble author of the post you're currently still reading).

If Chubb comes close to reaching the expectations that Miller, the Broncos and plenty of others have set, the Denver defense will be a devastating demon with two devilish pass rushers no offensive line can hope to contain.

