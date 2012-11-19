Von Miller, Andre Johnson among top non-QBs; Week 11 notes

The starting quarterbacks for all four teams have dealt with injuries this season. Pass protection has been a major problem for the Eagles, Cardinals and Jaguars, who rank 32nd, 31st and 27th in sacks allowed, respectively. The Chiefs have been better in this area (15th in sacks allowed), but they are dead last in turnover margin. The biggest issue with these teams, though, has been their inability to score points; they are the four lowest-scoring teams in the NFL (the Chiefs are dead last at 15.2 points per game, the Eagles 31st at 16.2, the Cardinals 30th at 16.3 and the Jaguars 29th at 16.4).