Volume on field at Metrodome will be set to max

Sooner or later one of these teams is going to have to abandon the run and throw the ball to rally. If it's the Cowboys, they are in some trouble -- not so much with the secondary but with the pass rush. If you're wondering if Romo is going to be under some heat, the Vikings recorded 22 sacks, 49 hits on the QB and 50 tackles for a loss at home. The Vikings don't have to blitz to get to quarterbacks, especially with Jared Allen (14.5 sacks) blocked by Flozell Adams, who often struggles with the crowd noise on the road.