VJax wants to play in Chargers' key clash; Gates says he will

Published: Dec 09, 2010 at 02:37 PM

Wide receiver Vincent Jackson, limited to a sliver of one game this season because of a contract dispute and a calf injury, could be available for the San Diego Chargers in their crucial AFC West clash with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, at least one week earlier than expected.

Jackson on Thursday told The San Diego Union-Tribune that he would play if able.

"If I'm available and I'm healthy, of course, I'm gonna give it everything I've got ...," Jackson told the newspaper after his first practice since he injured his right calf during San Diego's Nov. 28 victory at Indianapolis. "Hopefully, everything goes smoothly tomorrow, and I'll be good to go."

Jackson missed the Chargers' first 10 games in a contract dispute with the team, then was hurt just two plays into his season debut. The Chargers weren't expecting him to return until next Thursday's game at San Francisco.

Jackson went over 1,000 receiving yards the past two seasons, making 68 receptions for 1,167 yards and nine touchdowns last year to reach the Pro Bowl after catching 59 balls for 1,098 yards and seven TDs in 2008. He started 47 of San Diego's 48 regular-season games the past three years.

Sunday's game is must-win for the Chargers (6-6), who are tied for second with the Oakland Raiders in the AFC West, two games behind the Chiefs (8-4). A loss would eliminate the Chargers from the division race and leave them on the verge of elimination in the wild-card race.

Jackson adds a big-play dimension that San Diego needs -- especially with three-time All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowl tight end Antonio Gates at less than full strength -- but coach Norv Turner isn't going to take any risks.

"We're not going to put him out there unless we're confident," Turner told The Union-Tribune. "If he can go out and make some plays and help us win, we need to put him on the field."

Gates has been hampered by a torn plantar fascia in his right foot that he suffered during an Oct. 31 victory over Tennessee. He missed the following two games, but he played in the last two, catching 10 passes and scoring a touchdown, although clearly bothered by the injury.

"I deal with so much pain after the game. It discourages me so much," Gates told The Union-Tribuneafter last week's loss to Oakland. "It's so painful that I say, 'I can't keep doing this.' The beauty of it is I pray about it and I wake up Sunday morning, and that's usually when I know if I'm going to play or not."

On Wednesday, Gates told the newspaper he will play against Kansas City.

"This is more of a dire need," he said. "Considering how important this game is and what this mean to our whole season, I'd like to (think) that, speaking in the third person, Antonio Gates will play."

