VJ gone; Hardwick gets 3-year deal from Bolts

"I'm just glad to be back and have a chance to work with Philip Rivers for the next several years and work with the guys on the line," Hardwick said. "We can make some pretty good waves. We have a lot of room for improvement. "It's going to be exciting, and we'll see how good we can get, and we have to get good in a hurry. We can't flop around at the first of year. We have a lot of hard work ahead."