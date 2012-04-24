Vitt defends Saints players, but not his own words

"Anything that happens outside this building can never be an excuse for what's taken place inside the building," Vitt added. "Our players are working hard. We've had a great first week. ... Our players are focused. Our coaches are focused. Our owner is focused. Our building is focused. We owe it to our fans. Our fans have always been there for us. Now we want the people of New Orleans, Louisiana and the Gulf Coast region to be proud of us. We're going to give them our best."