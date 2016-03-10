Visits tracker: Prince Amukamara to meet with Jaguars

After landing Pro Bowl center Alex Mack and pass rusher Derrick Shelby, the team met with former Rams defensive end Chris Long on Thursday, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Released by Los Angeles last month, Long acknowledged that his play of late has been subpar, with the pass rusher notching just four sacks over the past two seasons.
"Bottom line is -- this is a production business. No excuses, the last two years have been (expletive)," Long wrote in February. "It's been painful to experience because I care deeply about my performance and my responsibility to my teammates."
He won't alone solve Atlanta's problems on defense, but Long can still produce in the right spot.
Other visits we're tracking:
- Rapoport reported that former Broncos and Giants defensive end Robert Ayers is visiting the Buccaneers. Rapoport adds Ayers will also visit with the Jaguars.
- Broncos running back C.J. Anderson visited the Dolphins on Thursday, and Mr. RapSheet reports they signed him to a four-year offer sheet. Denver placed the low tender on Anderson, meaning the Broncos would get nothing in return if they fail to match the offer.
- Former Giants cornerback Prince Amukamara is set to visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday, a source told Rapoport.
- After trading for running back DeMarco Murray, the Titans plan to meet with former Broncos guard Louis Vasquez on Friday, per Rapoport.
- Former Cardinals safety Rashad Johnson is scheduled to visit the Titans, per NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
- Former Patriots defensive lineman Akiem Hicks is slated to visit the Bears, per Rapoport. He's flying in Friday night, a source said.
- Wideout Chris Hogan, running back Benny Cunningham, tight end Clay Harbor, and running back James Starks met with the Patriots. Rapoport later reorted Hogan is exptected to sign a three-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Pats. The Bills will have five days to match if Hogan signs.
- Rapoport reports wide receiver Jeremy Kerley will visit the Chiefs on Friday, per a source informed of the player's plans.