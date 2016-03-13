Around the NFL

Visits tracker: Mike Wallace meeting with Ravens

Published: Mar 13, 2016 at 08:25 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

The Ravens are seeking veteran help for their shallow wide receiver corps.

Former Minnesota Vikings speedster Mike Wallace is visiting Baltimore on Monday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the wideout's plans.

Although Wallace's career has stalled the past couple of seasons, he would be an intriguing fit with a strong-armed quarterback, such as Joe Flacco, who can take advantage of his speed.

Wallace isn't the only notable veteran making the rounds. Here are a few more free agent visits:

  1. Former Seahawks left tackle Russell Okung is visiting the Steelers after meeting with the Lions last week, reports NFL Media columnist Michael Silver. The Giants, 49ers and Seahawks are also in the mix, per Silver. Okung reportedly has an offer on the table from Pittsburgh.
  1. Former Bears tight end Zach Miller is visiting the Rams on Sunday, Rapoport reported. The talented but oft-injured Miller came on strong late last season, averaging 54 yards over the final seven games.
  1. Former Falcons defensive tackle Paul Soliai is visiting the Panthers, per Rapoport.
  1. Former Cowboys tailback Lance Dunbar is visiting the Seahawks. The receiving specialist had previously met with the 49ers.
  1. Former Patriots defensive tackle Sealver Siliga is also visiting Seattle, Rapoport adds.
  1. Per ESPN, Panthers free-agent guard Amini Silatolu will meet with the Cardinals on Sunday, according to a source informed of the player's plans.
  1. Linebacker Terence Garvin will be visiting the Titans on Monday, per NFL Media's Rand Getlin.
