Visits tracker: Josh Allen meets with 49ers, Lions

Published: Apr 02, 2019

For the cream of the 2019 NFL Draft crop, the path to the draft on April 25th will see a crowded travel itinerary.

Prospective first-day defensive dynamos, in particular, are on the move this week.

Here's a look at where draft prospects are headed:

  1. Kentucky edge rusher Josh Allen is set to visit the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions this week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation.
  1. Linebacker Devin White out of LSU met with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, will meet with the New York Giants on Tuesday and get together with the Cincinnati Bengals after that, Pelissero tweeted.
  1. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams took a meeting with the Niners on Monday and is set for a get-together with the Oakland Raiders, per Pelissero.
  1. Clemson defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence will be hosted by the Giants on Tuesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported, per a source. Giants defensive coordinator James Bettcher was in attendance for Lawrence's pro day, Garafolo added.
  1. Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary continues to stay busy, as Pelissero reported he will visit the Jacksonville Jaguars on Tuesday. Pelissero added that when all is said and done, Gary will have met with nine teams with selections in the top 11.
  1. Louisiana Tech defensive end Jaylon Ferguson worked out with the Saints and will meet with the Ravens, Garafolo reports. Ferguson also has visits lined up with the Buccaneers, Bengals, Raiders and Bills, per Garafolo.

