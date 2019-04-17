Around the NFL

Visits tracker: Giants to meet with DT Quinnen Williams

Published: Apr 17, 2019 at 01:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Wednesday marks the final day NFL teams can visit with draft prospects ahead of next Thursday's opening round in Nashville.

Several clubs are getting in one last meeting before the deadline, including the New York Giants, who are visiting with Quinnen Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Williams meeting with Big Blue to end the visits period means the Alabama defensive tackle has met with most teams in the top 10 and each franchise in the top five.

The No. 2 overall player on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's top-50 prospects list isn't expected to fall outside the first five picks. Williams' uncommon combination of quickness, power and football acumen makes him one of the best interior talents to enter the NFL in years and are traits that will surely translate to the next level.

Speculation surrounding Williams suggests he could go as high as No. 1 overall if the Arizona Cardinals surprise and pass on Kyler Murray. Williams won't have to wait long to hear his name next Thursday.

Odds are he's off the board by the time the Giants pick at No. 6, but Big Blue is smartly doing its due diligence just in case he slides. With massive needs on defense, New York selecting the top defensive line player left when its turn comes would be on-brand for GM Dave Gettleman.

Other meetings we are tracking on this final day of pre-draft visits:

  1. The Tennessee Titans, who pick at No. 19, are getting a look at Oklahoma receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Rapoport reported. Either player would fill a big need for draft-host Tennessee in the middle of the first round.
  1. The Buffalo Bills are meeting with Houston's dynamic defensive tackle Ed Oliver today, per RapSheet.
  1. The Baltimore Ravens are meeting with Michigan linebacker Devin Bush, per Rapoport. The Ravens currently possess the No. 22 overall pick.
  1. The Dallas Cowboys are hosting Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Maxx Crosby and Baylor wide receiver Jalen Hurd, notes Rapoport.
  1. Miami defensive end Joe Jackson is visiting the Oakland Raiders after recent visits to the Cardinals, Saints and Titans, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  1. Penn State defensive end Shareef Miller is meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pelissero.
  1. Idaho linebacker Kaden Elliss is visiting the Seattle Seahawks after recently visiting the Jaguars, according to Pelissero.

Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne is also on a Seahawks visit today, Rapoport added.

  1. Central Michigan cornerback Xavier Crawford is meeting with the San Francisco 49ers, Pelissero reported.
  1. West Virginia offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste is visiting the Carolina Panthers after spending time with the Patriots, Buccaneers and Jets last week, Rapoport reported.
  1. Notre Dame defensive tackle Jerry Tillery is meeting with the Denver Broncos, per Rapoport.
  1. Central Connecticut State quarterback Jake Dolegala is meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals Wednesday, Rapoport notes.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 5: What We Learned from Raiders' win over Packers on Monday night

For the first time since Week 1, the Raiders claimed a victory, emerging from a hard-fought battle against the Green Bay Packers with a 17-13 win.
news

Week 5 Monday inactives: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders

The official inactives for Monday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Las Vegas Raiders
news

Packers RB Aaron Jones (hamstring) to be inactive vs. Raiders

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will miss his third game of the season due to a nagging hamstring injury, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson to seek multiple opinions on injured hamstring

Minnesota Vikings star wide receiver Justin Jefferson will seek multiple medical opinions on his injured hamstring, coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams (shoulder) expected to play Monday night vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is expected to play in Monday's Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Ja'Marr Chase: Bengals offense took 'a step closer to who we really are' in Arizona

The Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase connection flourished for the Bengals in Week 5 and it has Cincinnati looking forward to getting its season on track after a slow start. 
news

Colts' Jonathan Taylor returns to game action after injury, extension, notices shift in RB market

With a new multi-year deal in hand, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor was on the field in the 23-16 Week 5 win over the Titans. Taylor, who inked a $42M extension on Saturday, said his deal represents a step forward for the running back market.
news

Kyle Juszczyk: Brock Purdy 'deserves more respect' after 49ers' blowout win over Cowboys

﻿Brock Purdy﻿ torched Dallas on Sunday night in a 42-10 victory, the most lopsided result in the history of the 49ers-Cowboys rivalry. The second-year QB went 17-of-24 passing with four TDs, took just one sack and didn't turn the ball over.
news

Jets players back OC Nathaniel Hackett in win over Broncos: 'Getting this win for him was very huge'

Leading up to Sunday's game in Denver, New York Jets coaches and players brushed aside the motivation provided by Broncos coach Sean Payton's offseason comments calling out OC Nathaniel Hackett. However, it was clear the players and club were seething underneath.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson suffers Grade 3 AC joint sprain, to miss one month or more 

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson is expected to miss a month or more after suffering a Grade 3 AC joint sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Dak Prescott on Cowboys' 42-10 loss to 49ers: 'Most humbling game I've ever been a part of'

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ had his finger stepped on during his Dallas Cowboys' lopsided loss Sunday night to the San Francisco 49ers. It was his pride that came away worse for the wear. 