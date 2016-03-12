Visits tracker: Dolphins hosting Clemons, Weeden

With Olivier Vernon shuffling off to the Big Apple, the Dolphins are looking for help along the defensive line. Could Chris Clemons be the answer?
NFL Media's Albert Breer reported that the former Seahawks and Jaguars defensive end is setting up a visit with Miami, per a source. Clemons also met with Seattle since being cut by the Jaguars earlier this month.
At 34, Clemons is coming off an underwhelming campaign with three sacks over 16 appearances. His finest career stretch saw the pass rusher notch 11-plus takedowns for three straight years from 2010 to 2012, but those days are over.
Other visits we're tracking on this fine Saturday:
- Former Rams linebacker James Laurinaitis has a bevy of meet-and-greets on his plate. We've learned this from a source close to the player: His father Joe Laurinaitis, better known to wrestling fanatics as Road Warrior Animal. Per the grappler, the younger Laurinaitis is set to visit Chicago, Washington, New England, San Francisco and the Giants after already meeting with Atlanta and New Orleans.
- Ex-Browns, Cowboys and Texans passer Brandon Weeden visited with the Dolphins both Friday and Saturday, per NFL Media's Rand Getlin. The 'Fins are looking for backup help with free-agent Matt Moore taking visits of his own. The team confirmed Weeden's visit on Twitter Saturday.
- Ex-Vikings wide receiver Mike Wallace is scheduled to visit the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, a source informed of his plans told Rapoport.
- Former Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller, who had five touchdown catches in his last eight games, is scheduled to visit with the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, a source told Rapoport.
- Former Patriots defensive lineman Sealver Siliga has a visit set up with the Seahawks, Rapoport reports per a source informed of the player's plans.
- Defensive tackle Paul Soliai has a visit scheduled with the Panthers, Getlin reports, according to a source aware of Soliai's plans.