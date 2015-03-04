Around the NFL

Visits Tracker: Darnell Dockett meets with 49ers

Published: Mar 04, 2015 at 01:28 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Darnell Dockett might have a new team by nightfall.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the free-agent defensive tackle enjoyed a productive visit on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers.

Rapoport was told that Dockett is expected to choose Wednesday between the Niners and Cardinals, who released the 33-year-old lineman last month after 10 seasons in the desert.

Dockett has drawn additional interest from the Seahawks and Rams, bringing the entire NFC West into the mix for his services.

Other free-agent visits on our radar:

  1. Brian Hartline's meet-and-greet with the Browns went well, according to Rapoport. He plans to visit with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday while the Dolphins also remain interested in bringing the wideout back to Miami. Hartline is expected to make his decision over the next 24 hours.
  1. Rapoport noted that former Ravens return man Jacoby Jones will visit with the San Diego Chargers on Wednesday.
  1. Former Cardinals and Panthers wideout Ted Ginnvisited the Titans on Tuesday, per Jim Wyatt of the Tennessean. He also expects to meet with another former team of his -- the 49ers -- on Wednesday, per ESPN.com.
  1. Around The NFL's Conor Orr reports that veteran safety Tyvon Branch, recently released by the Raiders, will visit the Colts on Wednesday.

Check back here for more player visits from around the league.

