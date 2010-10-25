Visitor's guide: Info for planning a trip to Super Bowl XLV

Cowboys Stadium facts:
» Cost: $1.3 billion
» Opened: May 27, 2009
» Capacity: 80,000, expandable to 110,000
» Playing surface: Matrix Synthetic Turf
» Suites: There are over 300 suites in eight different locations on five separate levels of the stadium
» High-definition video screen: 160 feet wide, 72 feet tall; world's largest
» First event: June 6, 2009; concert featuring George Strait and with Reba McEntire
» First sporting event: July 19, 2009; Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe in Gold Cup soccer match
» First Cowboys game: Aug. 21, 2009; a 30-10 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans
» First regular-season Cowboys game: Sept. 20, 2009; a 33-31 loss to the New York Giants
» Record attendance: 105,121 on Sept. 20, 2009
Stadium information
» At 660,800 square feet, the stadium is one of the largest domed structures in the world.
» The roof is supported by two 35-foot deep and 15-foot wide boxed arch trusses. The arches are more than twice the length of the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.
» The largest video board in the stadium runs from the 20-yard line to the 20-yard line measuring 160 feet in length and 70 feet in height, making it the largest HDTV video board installation in the world.
» Each end zone features a five-leaf clear glass retractable door measuring 120 feet high and 180 feet wide, making it the tallest moveable glass wall in the world.
» The main video board weighs 1.2 million pound and the video screen spans 25,670 square feet.
Transportation and parking
North Texas Information:
The North Texas area will host its first Super Bowl when Super Bowl XLV will be played at new Cowboys Stadium in Arlington on Feb. 6, 2011. Overall, this will be the third Super Bowl held in the state of Texas, as Houston hosted Super Bowl VIII at Rice Stadium in 1974 and Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium in 2004.
