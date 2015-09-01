*Where can I find visitor information? *Super Bowl City presented by Verizon has two visitor information locations run by San Francisco Travel. They are located at the intersections of Market St. and Main St. and at Market St. and Spear St.
Volunteers
**Need assistance? Ask one of our friendly Host Committee volunteers they are wearing Golden Gate Bridge-colored jackets! The Super Bowl 50 Host Committee team presented by Dignity Health showcases the tremendous diversity, spirit and character of our Bay Area communities.
Lost and Found
**If you have an item to turn in, please provide it to one of our Host Committee volunteers. If you have lost item in Super Bowl City, please call the Community Hotline at 415-735-6927.
Community Hotline
The Super Bowl City Community Hotline is staffed daily during Super Bowl City operating hours from January 30 - February 7. Please reach us at 415-735-6927.
Is there an ADA entrance to the NFL Experience Driven by Hyundai?
**Yes, the NFL Experience is ADA-approved. Please look for the NFL staff wearing ADA jackets for assistance on-site.
At Super Bowl City presented by Verizon is there an ADA viewing platform at the City Stage presented by Levi's®?
**Yes, it is located near the Washington St. side of the Super Bowl City presented by Verizon.
Play Your Part Campaign
**Taking public transit or using a reusable water bottle? You might be rewarded for your sustainable actions! Our Host Committee Net Positive volunteers will be rewarding fans for their efforts in helping to create a more sustainable future. It is all about the little things we can all do! Fans will be entered to win prizes and have the opportunity to direct 50 Fund grant money to environmental nonprofits. Learn more at playyourpart.sfbaysuperbowl.com
Disability Access
**San Francisco is proud to be hosting the 50th Super Bowl. We are committed to ensuring full participation by everyone including people with disabilities. Below are some of the accessible features offered to make your experience more enjoyable:
-Super Bowl City and the NFL Experience are physically accessible to people with mobility disabilities.
-Priority screening for people with disabilities will be provided at the security entrances. Please ask if it has not been offered.
-While pets are not allowed in either Super Bowl City or the NFL Experience, service and support animals are welcome if they are accompanying a person with a disability, behaving appropriately, and under the control of their owner at all times.
-Throughout Super Bowl City, the blue International Symbol of Access is used to guide you to the accessible path of travel.
-Ambassadors will be circulating to provide further assistance and information.
-The performance stage at Sue Bierman Park has an elevated accessible viewing platform located house right. Access is on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, some grassy areas have been covered to provide an accessible path of travel.
-Segways or other newer types of personal mobility devices will be allowed but ONLY when required because of the individual's mobility disability. Security personnel reserve the right to monitor the use of these devices to ensure the safety of all visitors.
-If you need specific disability access information or you would like to request additional accommodations such as American Sign Language (ASL) interpretation for a specific event, please contact [Name, Telephone Number, E-mail address of production staff]. Please note that requesting accommodations at least 72 hours in advance will help to ensure availability.