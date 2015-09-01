Visitor Information



Disability Access

**San Francisco is proud to be hosting the 50th Super Bowl. We are committed to ensuring full participation by everyone including people with disabilities. Below are some of the accessible features offered to make your experience more enjoyable:

-Super Bowl City and the NFL Experience are physically accessible to people with mobility disabilities.

-Priority screening for people with disabilities will be provided at the security entrances. Please ask if it has not been offered.

-While pets are not allowed in either Super Bowl City or the NFL Experience, service and support animals are welcome if they are accompanying a person with a disability, behaving appropriately, and under the control of their owner at all times.

-Throughout Super Bowl City, the blue International Symbol of Access is used to guide you to the accessible path of travel.

-Ambassadors will be circulating to provide further assistance and information.

-The performance stage at Sue Bierman Park has an elevated accessible viewing platform located house right. Access is on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, some grassy areas have been covered to provide an accessible path of travel.

-Segways or other newer types of personal mobility devices will be allowed but ONLY when required because of the individual's mobility disability. Security personnel reserve the right to monitor the use of these devices to ensure the safety of all visitors.