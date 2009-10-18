Vision problems sideline Raiders CB Asomugha vs. Eagles

Published: Oct 18, 2009 at 02:37 PM

OAKLAND, Calif. -- RaidersPro Bowl cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha was poked in the eye during Sunday's 13-9 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, briefly returned and again left the game with vision trouble.

"It's killing me right now," Asomugha said after the game. "They kept putting numbing drops in, but that would go away after about five minutes. The cornea was damaged on the third play of the game. I got hit in the eye by DeSean (Jackson), so we'll check it out tomorrow."

Asomugha was lying down on a table behind the Raiders' bench for about 20 minutes while being examined by several members of the medical staff. Asomugha was back on the field midway through the second quarter, but he had a tough time.

"I came back in because I was trying to go with it," Asomugha said. "We had the shield on because the light was killing my eye, so I went back in. I was on the field, but I couldn't see because it was really blurry. So, that was a waste of time, so I came back out."

Asomugha watched as much of the game as he could.

"I was trying to make out what was going on, then it got better, so I was able to see it," he said.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFC North training camp preview: Storylines for the Bears, Lions, Packers and Vikings

How will the Vikings and Bears look under new coaching staffs? Will the Lions improve in Year 2 under Dan Campbell? Can Aaron Rodgers keep the Packers on top? Kevin Patra provides a training camp preview for the NFC North, with notable subplots to watch across all four rosters.

news

Baker Mayfield 'extremely excited' for fresh start, QB competition with Panthers

In his introductory press conference Tuesday, Baker Mayfield said he was "extremely excited" for a fresh start as a Carolina Panther. While there are questions about whether it will be Mayfield or Sam Darnold who starts for the Panthers come Week 1, Mayfield said he looks forward to helping the team in whatever role he ends up in.

news

Rob Gronkowski insists he's 'done with football' even if Tom Brady calls

Not many people believe Rob Gronkowski is 100 percent done with football. But the future Hall of Fame tight end insisted he's staying retired even if Tom Brady eventually gives him a call.

news

Scouting Will Levis: Kentucky prospect could develop into a Dak Prescott type of quarterback

As we head toward the 2022 college football season, the Will Levis hype train is picking up steam. So, what's the book on the Kentucky quarterback? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report, supplying a striking NFL comparison in the process.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW