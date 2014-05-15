Virginia Tech researchers give new football helmets 5-star ratings

Published: May 15, 2014 at 06:49 AM

Science Codex announced that Virginia Tech has published updated ratings for its helmet STAR testing. Five new helmets received a 5-star rating.

The Fairfax News talked to lead researchers Stefan Duma and Steven Rowson about the Virginia Tech helmet rating system. Both researchers were pleasantly surprised by the latest study.

The research is funded by the National Institutes of Health. The NFL regularly lets its players know about the helmet ratings with locker room posters.

None of the helmets tested have been manufactured with the concussion prevention guidelines passed earlier this year by National Operating on Standards for Athletic Equipment (NOCSAE), the sporting goods industry's safety organization. Those standards are expected to be implemented as early as September 2015.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

